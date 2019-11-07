Romania Raises RON528M Selling Aug 2022 Bonds at 3.55% Average Yield

yesterday, 17:36 By Oana Gavrila

Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised 528.5 million lei (EUR111 million) selling bonds maturing in August 2022 at an average yield of 3.55%, central bank data showed.

