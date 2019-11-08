www.zfenglish.com - Last update 07:36
Bucur Obor 9-Month Net Profit Up 17% YoY To RON9.8M
yesterday, 18:50
Bucur Obor company (BUCU.RO), which owns Bucur Obor shopping center in Bucharest, reported a 17% higher net profit, of RON9.8 million, and a 1% higher turnover, of RON24.4 million, year-over-year in January-September 2019, according to the company’s quarterly financial report.
