Telekom Romania Group Revenue Up 7.4% YoY To EUR244M In Q3/2019
yesterday, 14:30
Telekom Romania group, consisting of the former Cosmote and Romtelecom, reported 7.4% higher revenues, of EUR243.5 million, year-over-year in the third quarter of 2019, against the backdrop of a nearly 70% increase in revenues posted by the wholesale division (which sells services towards other operators), according to data released by the majority shareholder, Greek OTE Group.
Private healthcare network Regina Maria has been put up for sale by its owner, Polish buyout investor Mid Europa Partners. The dealmore
Romania's government will lower the tax on banks' financial assets and decouple it from money market rates, according to a draftmore
Romania's government will postpone until May 31 the enforcing of new share capital requirements for administrators of mandatory privatemore
Nuclear power company Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) on Tuesday concluded a framework agreement with General Electric Global Services GMBH /more
Low-cost airline Blue Air has signed a new bilateral interline agreement with state-run airline TAROM.more
The number of tourists in Romania grew 6.7% in 2018 and the turnover generated by the hotel industry is estimated at EUR1.2 billion,more
Financial analysts’ confidence in Romania’s economy perked up in February compared with January but is still below the levelmore
Molson Coors Global Business Services (GBS), the services center of Canadian group Molson Coors which owns brewer Bergenbier inmore
AnalysisCentral Bank: Banking Sector Has Limited Capacity to Sustain Current Profitability Long Term
The Romanian banking sector, which consists of 35 banks, in its present structure has a limited capacity to sustain the recent profitability over the long term, the central bank said in a report.